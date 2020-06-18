Depressed elderly jumps to death from highrise

Mumbai: A senior citizen, Babu Rathod, 70, jumped to death from the 22nd floor of a Kandivali SRA building on Wednesday morning. Police said the senior was asthmatic and was allegedly tired of his ailment, which could have been the trigger for his extreme step. Kandivali Police has registered an accidental death report in the matter and have recovered no suicide note.

According to police, Rathod stayed in a joint family at Laljipada with his wife, daughter and son-in-law. On Wednesday, around 10.30am, he jumped to his death from the living room balcony. As soon as the society members heard a loud thud, they rushed to the spot only to find Rathod lying in a pool of blood. The family was informed and Rathod was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

Police said, they have not recovered any suicide note from the spot. Rathod had been suffering from asthma and was allegedly depressed due to his health condition. Kandivali Police have registered an ADR and further investigations are underway, said police..

Surprisingly, this is the second incident wherein a senior citizen has jumped to death in Kandivali in a week's time. On Sunday, an 85-year-old woman, Padmaben Dhanak, had committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise.