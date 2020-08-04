Deposited Rs 1 crore on July 27 for Ram Mandir construction: CM Thackeray

Rebutting the claims of Ram Mandir Nirman Trust Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray wrote a letter to the trust chief and asserted that Rs 1 crore promised for construction of the temple was deposited on July 27 which is his birthday. Thackeray’s letter is in the possession of the Free Press Journal dated July 27.

Thackeray wrote, ‘’ Thousands of Shiv Sainiks participated in Ayodhya Andolan on the call of Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray and even I Have a great reverence for Lord Rama.’’

‘’I had promised Rs 1 crore from Shiv Sena party for Ram-Kaj during Ayodhya visit. Amount promised to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been transferred to account no 35161659 5706 (State Bank of India, Ayodhya 2510Branch) by RTGS on July 27, 2020,’’ he noted.

Already the Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai on Sunday evening had clarified that the money has been deposited. He was responding to the statement made by Das on a TV channel that Shiv Sena has not yet contributed Rs 1 crore. Desai further added that the Trust treasurer and one of the Trustees had confirmed the receipt of money.