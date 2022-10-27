Department of Pali and Buddhism, Satyagraha Vipassana Centre of Satyagraha College to organize a free Vipassana session in Kharghar

Picture for representation | File

Navi Mumbai: A four days free workshop on Vipassana will be organized by the Department of Pali and Buddhism and Satyagraha Vipassana Centre of Satyagraha College Kharghar from October 28 to October 31 in Kharghar. The workshop is being organized for students, parents, and teachers. The workshop is free but registration will be required.

Interested persons can contact the college administration for attending the session. “They can choose any one day from October 28 to October 31 and attend the session,” said the college administration. They can also contact Professor Sunita Wankhede, a teacher of Pali department and Professor Dr G K Dongargaonkar.