 'Democracy Must Thrive On Such Vigilance': Shiv Sena's Worli Candidate Milind Deora On His Car Being Checked By EC Officials At Mumbai's Marine Drive; Video
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena has pitted Deora against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray in Worli.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and party candidate from Mumbai's Worli constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Milind Deora, shared a video on Tuesday on his social media handle showing Election Commission officials searching his car.

Taking to X, the Shiv Sena MP stated that his car was randomly stopped and searched by Election Commission officials on Mumbai's Marine Drive.

"I wholeheartedly support their efforts to ensure transparency, accountability, and free and fair elections. A robust democracy thrives on such vigilance," he wrote.

Deora's post comes a day before Maharashtra is scheduled to poll on November 20.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena has pitted Deora against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. Aaditya, former state minister, is seeking re-election in Worli.

Notably, a few days ago, Aaditya’s father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his displeasure after Election Commission officials searched his helicopter.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, where Uddhav can be heard sarcastically asking the officials to check his urine pot. He also requested them to search the helicopters of top BJP leaders and record videos of those inspections as well.

article-image

Meanwhile, a controversy involving BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde has rocked the poll-bound state. The Election Commission filed an FIR against Maharashtra BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde after the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused him of distributing cash for votes in Palghar district.

