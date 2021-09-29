Delisle road overbridge to be ready within 15 months

The road overbridge (ROB) at Delisle Road between Lower Parel and Currey Road station is expected to be completed in the next 15 to 18 months. The bridge has been shut since July 2018 due to which motorists have been affected. The earlier deadline to complete the work on the new ROB was June 2021, which later changed to May 2022. The entire project has been pegged at Rs 87 crore.

Work was delayed after the second Covid-19 wave hit the city in April 2021. The medical oxygen cylinders that are used for infrastructure projects had to be used in hospitals to treat patients. This impacted the construction of the ROB. Also, the availability of workers became a problem due to the pandemic.

Currently, the Western Railway has created a huge steel girder, which has several arms that are similar to Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. The girder is waiting to be placed over the railway tracks.

“The supply of oxygen needed to carry out work is available now. So, we have resumed work,” said a senior WR official.

The railway officials will also have to launch mega blocks to install the girder over the tracks. Once done, the three-way bridge will connect to all lines.

After this, the BMC will carry out work on the approach road for the ROB and will also lay asphalt for the same. Sources said that the overall work will take six to eight months. Earlier this year, the railways had also placed girders.

During inspection in 2018, the ROB was found to be weak. So, in July 2018, it was shut for vehicular traffic.

In February 2019, the WR dismantled the ROB in just five months. One of the most difficult task was to remove the old pillars that linked the steel bridge which were fitted during the British era.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:37 PM IST