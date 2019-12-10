Delhi fire: Lessons for Mumbai

Mumbai: The tragic fire in New Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Sunday in which 43 people lost their lives, holds out lessons for Mumbai. And though the Mumbai Fire Brigade is well-trained and equipped with the latest tools and techniques, it is taking stock and has identified a few areas in the city which are potential fire hazards.

Even as it claims to be prepared for any such eventuality in the city, it has identified areas such as Bhendi Bazar, Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar and the Dharavi slums as potential tinderboxes, as in these areas, there are tightly packed buildings, many of which are old and have wood floors, staircases, doors and windows.

Further, there are narrow approach lanes and no space for fire brigade vehicles to reach the spot in the event of a fire. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, a senior official from the department recalled an incident in May, 2015 in which the fire team lost four of its men, including the then chief fire officer, Sunil Nesarikar during operations.

"We now have volunteer programmes, where we offer training to the volunteers. We are also in the process of procuring motorcycles to reach those spots which our vehicles cannot access easily due to the congested and narrow lanes.

The Delhi fire apart, in the last four years, we have taken lots of new initiatives. We are not waiting for any tragedy to happen, we have ward-wise compliance cells which are inspected once a month by fire officers.

"Cities have many illegal slums and these are always fire hazards as they are unauthorused and unlicensed. We therefore have to be more alert.

We have advanced tools like jumping cushions which inflated within 30 seconds, a fire robot which can enter areas covered with thick smoke and provide thermal images of everything happening inside, multi-articulated water tower vehicles, fire engines, jumbo water tankers, quick rescue vehicles, breathing apparatus vehicle, ambulances etc.," he said.

“The main reason for such incidents is congested lanes and inadequate space. In such areas, people have illegaly enchroached and are operating roadside and footpath businesses.

So what happens is, on the one side fire vehicles are not able to reach at the spot and simultaneously the fire spreads due to less distance in buildings and shops having inflammable items,” said Chief Fire Officer.Prabhat Rahangdale.

Further, he said, "There are a total of 11,000 fire hydrants but only 1,100 are working, only in areas which get 24-hour water supply. In many places, these hydrants are not seen as they are now below footpath level.

And if there is a major incident and if we require water, we have to call the ward. It takes around 30 minutes to get water at good pressure In an emergency, such delay is lethal," he said.