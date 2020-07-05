Degree students promoted, but await results

Apart from the final year, students of all Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses await their results while, colleges claim mark sheets will be issued in the following weeks. Colleges have admitted all students to the next semester aiming to start the academic year 2020-21 by August-September, but are yet to compute the average scores and provide marksheets.

Students have been waiting for their results after the state government announced on May 8, that exams for all academic years, except final year, have been cancelled on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ketan Vishwanathan, a second year student of Commerce, said, "My college has informed that I have been admitted to the next semester but, I have not received my marks or results yet." While, Bani Tulekar, a first year student of Finance, said, "I am already attending online lectures of the next semester conducted by my college even though I have not yet got my marksheet."

Degree colleges claim average marks of students are being calculated based on the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. A senior official of Jai Hind College, Churchgate said, "We have admitted students to the next academic semester. According to the guidelines, these students will be graded where 50 per cent marks will be given as per their performance in previous semester and 50 per cent based on their current year performance. We are in the process of computing their marks and will declare results in the following weeks."

Results are not declared yet because teachers and staff are facing restrictions due to lockdown, claimed Umaji Maske, principal of Siddharth College, Fort. Maske said, "Our teachers are unable to commute to the college from far off places like Thane, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar and western suburbs due to lack of transport facilities amidst lockdown restrictions. We are currently in the process of calculating average scores of students." While Anushree Lokur, in-charge principal of Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga, said "We will declare results of students admitted to the next semester in the next 10 to 15 days."

Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra had earlier stated, "Students should focus on preparing for the next semester as all students along with those who have backlog or ATKT will be promoted to the next year. These students will have to clear the particular subject exams within the first 120 days."