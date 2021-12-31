Defer hike in GST to 12% from 5% on textile related products, demands Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: After the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has opposed the proposed increase in GST rates to 12% from 5% on textile related products. The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds planning and finance departments, ahead of the GST Council meeting today has urged the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the decision to increase tax rate on textile goods may be deferred and after proper review further decision may be taken. Pawar’s letter came days after various retail traders’ associations had urged the FM to roll back the proposed hike to be implemented from January 1, 2022.

Pawar referred to the recommendation made by the 45th GST Council meeting held on September 17, 2021 for the correction of inverted rate structure on various textile goods. Accordingly, GST rates on certain textile goods are proposed to be increased from 5% to 12% to remove inversion in the tax rates. Centre and states have issued necessary notifications in this regard which will come into force with effect from January 1, 2022.

‘"COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions in the country and livelihood of the commons is shattered. In an already shattered economy, the burden of COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation even worse. At this juncture, increase in the tax rate of textile goods may affect the common public further. In view of this, Maharashtra is of the opinion that the decision to increase tax rates on textile goods may be deferred and after proper review further decisions may be taken,’’ said Pawar in his letter. He also conveyed that he could not attend today’s 46th GST Council meeting on account of his preoccupation.

Further, Pawar said, ‘’As revenue protection is not extended to states beyond June 30,2022, it is going to adversely affect the state finance. Hence, it is further proposed that the revenue of the states be protected as per the present arrangement at 14% increment every year.’’

Pawar last week during the winter session of the state legislature had put the ball in the Centre’s court demanding the early clearance of GST compensation arrears of Rs 31,624 crore.

‘’The government has successfully dealt with a number of natural disasters, including the Corona Crisis which has posed serious financial challenges. Despite that the development works are underway and the government has also maintained the pace of infrastructure development in particular. The financial discipline has not been allowed to deteriorate. This is also despite the Centre has to clear GST compensation dues of Rs 31,624 crore,’’ he noted.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 09:13 AM IST