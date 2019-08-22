Defence plotted escape path for Savarkar: Tushar Gandhi

Nashik: In a startling revelation on the Gandhi assassination episode, Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has claimed that Nathuram Godse, who had come to shoot Bapu, was clad in a burqa and had tripped twice, unable to manage the garb.

He was speaking at an event in Nashik on Monday, to mark the sixth death anniversary of the rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar. Moreover, Tushar Gandhi said that Godse was further inhibited by the limitations of the garment as it had no pockets where he could hide the gun.

He further said that the investigations in the assassination were skewed. "This is the reason why a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, demanding re-investigation in the case.

In the entire proceedings, it is Savarkar who seems to have been saved by the establishment. In the Gandhi assassination case, the defence only plotted the escape route for Savarkar, while Nathuram and others were left in the lurch," Tushar said.

Known for his outspokenness, Tushar also remarked that he can see a marked difference in the current dispensation. "Do you think you are Dr Narendra Dabholkar? Do you go on morning walks? These are the kind of threats I am getting, of late," he said.