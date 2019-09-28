Defence manufacturing corridor to be set up along Bundelkhand E-way: Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said on Friday his government has planned to set up a defence manufacturing corridor along the proposed Bundelkhand Expressway, which will “make India self-relian” in defence production.

He was speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum in Mumbai. “A defence expo will be organised in February 2020, in which more than 100 countries have confirmed their participation. Uttar Pradesh will contribute in making India self-reliant in defence production,” Adityanath said.

He said apart from organising unique events like the Prayagraj Kumbh and Deepotsav as well as the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Varanasi, his government focused on providing corruption-free governance and good law and order situation.

The construction of the Meerut-Prayagraj Expressway will commence next year. Each of the 75 districts will have a four-lane connectivity. Apart from this, Bundelkhand Expressway has also been planned, he said.

“Before 2017, only two cities (in UP) had air connectivity and now the number has gone up to six. Eleven new airports and two international greenfield airports have been planned. Three cities have Metro system,” he said, adding, “Unlimited potential is what UP stands for.”

Over the last two years, Uttar Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs5 lakh crore, of which projects worth Rs2 lakh crore have seen implementation on the ground, he said.

The chief minister said he has broken the jinx associated with Ayodhya and Noida.

“No (other UP) CM had visited Ayodhya due to the fear of losing his secular credentials and Noida for fear of losing the chair. I have visited the two cities frequently since 2017,” he said.