Assembly elections 2022: Defeating BJP akin to banging head on wall, says Chandrakant Patil

BJP Maharashtra President Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said that BJP will come to power in four states.

"I won't comment on results, as a matured political leader; but early trends show that BJP will come in 4 states. All women must have voted for BJP and men might've voted for SP (in UP). Defeating BJP is equivalent to banging your head on a wall," he said.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:54 AM IST