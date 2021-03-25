Defaming Maharashtra Police won’t be tolerated: Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday broke the silence on the raging controversy over corruption charges levelled by the former Mumbai Police Param Bir Singh against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. He said the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been briefed in this regard and he would soon take an action. He, however, warned that the state government will not tolerate efforts to malign the government and discredit the police force.

"The Chief Minister being the head of the state, took the opinion of party leaders as well as cabinet ministers on Wednesday. Everyone said that they will back the government. The CM will take the final decision, and it would be supported by the entire cabinet," said Pawar. He added that defaming the Maharashtra police will not be spared and an action would be initiated against them.

On the Antilia bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren death case, Pawar said NIA and ATS are investigating the matter and the culprits would be punished. ‘’After the government received the involvement of some police officers it has taken serious action. The government will not shield anyone but initiate action against those involved in these cases,’’ he noted.

On the alleged police transfer racket as claimed in the phone tapping report by the former additional director general of police (intelligence) Rashmi Shukla, Pawar said the transfers have not been made at the behest of anyone. ‘’There is a committee and based on its recommendations the transfers take place. As mentioned in the phone tapping report four or five officers named have not been transferred,’’ he added.

Close on the heels of the BJP delegation’s meeting with Governor BS Koshyari requesting him to seek a report from CM on corruption and corona, Pawar said CM had sought his appointment to brief him on the current situation. However, the meeting did not place as Governor was out of Mumbai.

On the Covid-19 crisis, Pawar admitted that the cases are rising. However, the government has been working hard to combat the virus and has appealed to the citizens to follow norms.