Deepika Padukone’s ex-talent manager Karishma Prakash quizzed

A court, on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing on the pre-arrest bail plea of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case till November 11.

Prakash appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its south Mumbai office on Tuesday for another round of questioning. The arguments on her pre-arrest bail are likely to be heard before a local court on Wednesday, after which her plea may be decided.

Prakash was earlier told to cooperate with the investigating agency. To recall, NCB had submitted before a special court that it will not take any coercive action against Prakash.

The agency is probing Prakash in case number 16, after two types of drugs were seized during the searches conducted at her residence recently. The apex drug law enforcement agency seized a small quantity --1.7 grams of hashish and three vials of CBD (cannabidiol) oil-- during the raid. Sources said that Prakash, while revealing her stand, told the agency that she was not in Mumbai during the NCB’s panchnama at her Versova residence. She has stated that she was in Goa for four days before the searches. Prakash claimed innocence and said that she is not aware of how the drugs of minuscule quantity were found at her residence.

NCB had issued summons to her in the drugs case connected with Sushant Singh Rajput. When she had not remained present before it, nor explained her absence, it had said she was ‘untraceable’. Thereafter, she had filed a pre-arrest bail anticipating arrest. Prakash is a former employee of the KWAN Talent Management agency in Mumbai. She was handling Deepika’s account and is being probed for alleged incriminating chats with the actor in which drugs were discussed.