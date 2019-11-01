Declare wet drought in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray to Governor

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to declare a wet drought in the state owing to unseasonal rain in various parts.

Koshyari assured the delegation of speaking to the Centre to provide quick relief and aid to the farmers hit by unseasonal rains in the state.

Heavy post-monsoon showers across Maharashtra prompted this demand, Aaditya told reporters after meeting Koshyari at Raj Bhavan with Sena leaders and legislators in tow.

Aaditya and other Sena leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor, seeking “all possible help” to farmers and fishermen affected by heavy rains.

The Governor said, “He will request the central government to send a team of experts to assess the losses caused by the recent spell of unseasonal rains in the State, so that the affected farmers could be provided relief quickly.”

The Sena delegation included Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who was earlier in the day elected the party leader in the state legislature.

Pawar to visit Marathwada

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will on November 6 visit Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded districts in the Marathwada region to review damage caused to crops by untimely showers.

The former Union agri minister will be accompanied by Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde during the visit, a statement from the latter’s office said.