Declare Iqbal Mirchi's family members as fugitive offenders: ED to court

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached a court seeking declaration of late gangster and Dawood Ibrahim's aide Iqbal Mirchi's family members as fugitive offenders.

The anti-money laundering agency has filed an application under section 4 read with section 12 of Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) before the Special PMLA Court in Iqbal Mirchi case with a prayer to declare Junaid Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon (both sons of Iqbal Mirchi) and Hajra Memon (wife of Iqbal Mirchi) as fugitive economic offenders.

"In the said application prayer has been made to order for confiscation of their assets as envisaged under FEOA," ED sources said.

In this case, ED has provisionally attached assets to the tune of approximately Rs 798 crore in India and abroad under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

On the basis of Prosecution Complaint filed by ED before the Special PMLA Court, open-ended non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued against Asif Memon, Junaid Memon and Hajra Memon. Till now, the three family members of Mirchi have been evading their presence before the Special Court and the NBWs remain unexecuted.