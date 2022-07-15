No stay on renaming of Aurangabad & Osmanabad, to be cleared in next cabinet meet

Decision to rename Aurangabad in last cabinet meeting was illegal, will approve it afresh: CM Eknath Shinde | PTI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday denied that the Shiv Sena-BJP government has stayed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision taken in the last cabinet meeting held on June 29 to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv and name Navi Mumbai International Airport after farmers’ leader DB Patil. However, both in separate statements claimed that the decision taken by the MVA cabinet especially after the Governor had ordered a floor test was illegal and therefore the decision will be taken in a legal manner with the completion of necessary procedural formalities in the next cabinet. Shinde said the cabinet will meet on Saturday but Fadnavis did not give the date for the cabinet meeting.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned CM Eknath Shinde asking him if Aurangzeb was his relative. ‘’New government, which had said that they will strictly stand for Hindutva, has not delivered on its promises, ``said Raut terming the administration “anti-Maharashtra”.

Shinde said, ‘’When the government was in minority, the Thackeray government took the decisions of renaming in the last cabinet and they were illegal. We will take the cabinet meeting tomorrow morning and make the decision fresh.‘

Fadnavis said the new government will rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad and also name Navi Mumbai airport after DB Patil. ‘’The rule and tradition is that when the Governor orders a trust vote, no important decision is to be taken by the Cabinet. Aurangabad was renamed as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv or Navi Mumbai airport named after DB Patil in the last cabinet by the MVA government. After losing its majority, MVA held the cabinet and took the decision that is against the stipulated norms and procedures,’’ he added. ‘’Why the MVA government not take the decision in two and half years but only in the last cabinet?’’ he asked.

Fadnavis claimed that the MVA had lost the majority and it was without a majority in the state cabinet too (while referring to Shinde and 9 ministers’ revolt). ‘’Some ministers were against the renaming while some in favour but speaking differently after the cabinet meeting. So, exactly whose decision was that?’’ he asked.

Fadnavis said that renaming these two cities and the Navi Mumbai airport was on the state government’s agenda. ‘’The issue will be brought before the cabinet of the government which has already won the floor test,’’ he noted.

Defends VAT cut in auto fuel

Fadnavis lashed out at the opposition parties terming the VAT cut on petrol and diesel as inadequate. He strongly defended the government’s decision to reduce additional cess on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and 3 per litre saying that the government will further reduce it. ‘’They (MVA government) did not give any relief in petrol and diesel prices by reducing VAT despite calls by the Prime Minister. They have no right to criticise the government,’’ he added.