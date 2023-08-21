‘Decision To Halt Siri Road Pedestrian Eco Pathway Wrong,’ Says Aditya Thackeray

Mumbai: CM’s close aides responsible for halting road works in city, says Aaditya Thackeray | File

Mumbai: Former Environment and Tourism Minister, Aditya Thackeray has urged tourism minister Girish Mahajan to lift the stay from the “Siri Road pedestrian eco pathway” project at Malabar Hill, which was put after the Shinde-Fadnavis government came into existence.

The letter said, “I initiated the project in 2021. The project was eco-friendly and useful for the people who used to come there for morning walks. This project is important from the public point of view.”

Aditya said the decision of the government to put the project on halt was wrong. He alleged that there is a discussion among the residents that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government will give that land to a builder. Aditya has requested Girish Mahajan to lift the ban and continue the project by taking care of different types of natural trees and the environment.

