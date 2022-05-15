Decision on NCP stitching alliance with Shiv Sena & Congress for local body polls in a fortnight, says Sharad Pawar

Amid ongoing war of words between ruling partners NCP and Congress over joining hands with BJP in Bhandara and Gondia zilla parishad polls in violation of alliance dharma, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the decision on Maha Vikas Aghadi partners contesting upcoming local and civic body elections together will be taken within a fortnight.

Elections are due for 20 municipal corporations, 25 zilla parishads, 210 nagar parishads but the ball is now in the Supreme Court which is expected to give its ruling on May 17. State Election Commission in its special affidavit filed last week in the apex court has submitted that it be allowed to complete the pre-election process by July, announce poll schedule in September, hold civic body elections including BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation in October and local body polls in November.

Ruling and opposition parties are insisting that the elections should not be held in the absence of the 27% political reservation to the other backward classes in the local and civic bodies which has been scrapped by the apex court.

‘’State NCP chief Jayant Patil will hold discussions with allies Shiv Sena and Congress over an alliance or going solo in the ensuing local and civic body elections. Thereafter, the party will take a decision in a fortnight,’’ said Pawar.

The upcoming local and civic body elections are being termed as ‘’mini assembly’’ poll. The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners face challenge from BJP which during the last seven and half years had focused on spreading its wings despite losing power after former ally Shiv Sena formed the government by aligning with NCP and Congress. Pawar, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut have recently at different platforms asserted that the united they (MVA partners) can defeat BJP.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:53 PM IST