Decision on hybrid hearings within a week: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it would take a decision within this week on whether to use a hybrid system (online and physical) of hearing matters in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Earlier this month, the Nagpur and Aurangabad benches of HC reverted to video conference (VC) hearing of cases owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Bombay bench of HC is, however, hearing matters physically. On Tuesday, senior advocate Vikram Nankani, while mentioning the petition filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi would appear for Singh if the option of VC hearing was available.

To this, Chief Justice Datta said while the court has received recommendations for adopting the hybrid system of hearings, no decision has been taken yet.

Chief Justice Datta said an internal meeting with the administrative committee of the High Court would be held this week and a decision would be taken based on what the experts suggest.