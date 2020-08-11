Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Death toll crosses 18,000-mark, 9,181 new positive cases reported

Within a week, the Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra has crossed 18,000-mark on Monday, with 293 new fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 18,050 until now. In the last six days, 2,000 people succumbed to the SARS-COV-2 virus, which means that on an average 318 fatalities were reported on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the state has witnessed 25% decrease in the daily corona cases, with 9,181 new cases being reported on Monday. Taking the total positive count to 5,24,413 until now. However, there was 50% drop in the daily recovery of patients, with 6,711 having recovered in the last 24 hours.

Of the 293 deaths, 221 were in the last 48 hours, 57 higher from the last week, and 15 higher from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 115 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 54 in Pune, 36 in Kolhapur, 22 in Nagpur, 21 in Latur, 20 in Nashik, 17 in Aurangabad and seven in Akola, while one death was from another state.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate on Friday reduced to 13% from 15.45% which was just a day before – as the state conducted 81,655 tests, the highest in the last 24 hours, since the first coronavirus case was reported in Maharashtra on March 9. The overall positivity rate of the state stands at 19.07%, with 25,68,645 tests being conducted so far.

Mumbai, meanwhile, witnessed less than 1,000 cases, with 925 new cases and 46 deaths were reported on Monday. The total count has now increased to 1,24,322, with 6,842 deaths so far. Meanwhile, Pune also witnessed a drop in cases as it recorded 779 cases on Monday, taking its total infections to 71,712.

Maharashtra currently has 1,47,735 active Covid-19 cases, with rural and semi-urban areas of the state witnessing a substantial rise in infections over the past month. State health department officials attribute the increase in cases to easing of lockdown restrictions and a rise in the number of tests conducted across cities and districts.

Experts expect the flattening of the curve to begin in the next few weeks after it reaches the peak by mid August. They however have a word of caution. “If there is no discipline of social distancing and wearing of mask, which I call social and mask vaccine, there could be reverse wave of the infection. Mumbai has certainly gone past the peak and MMR is on the verge of it, so will be the case of Pune. We may see a different trend in different cities and areas, but the plateau is expected in the next couple of weeks,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, an intensivist and member of the state -appointed task force for critical patients.

So far, a total of 27.73 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 18% were positive. There are 10.01lakh people in home quarantine and over 35,521 in institutional quarantine.

BOX

MUMBAI DASHBOARD

CASES: 1,24,332

DEATHS: 6,842

Discharged: 97,993

Mortality Rate: 5.50%

Recovery Rate: 78.81%

MAHARASHTRA DASHBOARD

CASES: 5,24,413

DEATHS: 18,050

Discharged: 3,58,421

Mortality Rate: 3.44%

Recovery rate: 68.24%