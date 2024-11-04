Death Threat To Yogi Adityanath: 24-Year-Old Woman Detained From Thane's Ulhasnagar

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Worli Police have detained a woman from Thane for allegedly issuing a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The woman, identified as Fatima Khan (24), was taken into custody from the Ulhasnagar area in Thane District. According to Worli Police, her family claims she is mentally unwell, but authorities are planning a psychological evaluation to verify this claim. Worli Police Senior Inspector Nitin Shinde stated that Fatima Khan, who holds a B.Sc. in IT, is currently being questioned to determine her motives for sending the threatening message.

According to police sources, the threat was made on the evening of November 2 when a message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police control number from an unknown number. The message stated that if Yogi Adityanath did not resign as Chief Minister within ten days, he would face the same fate as Baba Siddique. This message triggered an alert across the Mumbai Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and other agencies. Given the involvement of the UP Chief Minister, the Maharashtra ATS took immediate action, tracing the mobile number from which the threat was sent.

The unknown mobile number was tracked to Ulhasnagar, and an ATS team, along with local police, reached the location, where they questioned the woman at her residence and later brought her to the Worli Police Station for further interrogation. The ATS identified her as Fatima Khan and handed her over to the Worli Police, who are continuing the investigation. Notably, Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit Maharashtra soon for election campaigning, prompting security agencies to remain on high alert following the threat.