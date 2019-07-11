Mumbai

Dearth of engineers in BMC as 1,000 posts remain vacant

By Staff Reporter

According to the recent Right to Information (RTI) report, there are 969 engineers posts that are vacant out of the total 4,482 posts in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which is handling work related to civic issues of the city.

