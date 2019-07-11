Dearth of engineers in BMC as 1,000 posts remain vacant

<p><strong>Mumbai: </strong>According to the recent Right to Information (RTI) report, there are 969 engineers posts that are vacant out of the total 4,482 posts in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which is handling work related to civic issues of the city. As per the recent report sought by the RTI activist Anil Galgali, BMC is facing a shortage of engineers in various departments. Based on the request for a reply, the City Engineer's Office had sent their quarter report (from October 1 to December 31, 2018) which says, a total of 4,485 posts of Junior Engineers, Sub Engineers, Assistant Engineers, Executive Engineers and Deputy Chief Engineers are approved. Of these, 969 posts are vacant and 3,516 are working currently.</p><p>The report also states that the Deputy Chief Engineer has 76 posts, out of which 46 are actually working and 30 are vacant. Executive Engineer has 288 posts and currently 214 officers are working while 74 posts are vacant. Apart from this, Assistant Engineer has 781 posts, out of which 703 posts are working and 78 are vacant. Sub engineer has 2170 posts and 362 posts are vacant. There are 1808 posts in which the Sub engineers are working. The posts for junior engineers are 1167. At present, 425 posts are vacant and 742 junior engineers are working. According to Anil Galgali, in spite of the growing scope of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) in terms of engineers, the sanctioned posts are mostly lying vacant. Galgali sent a letter to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Municipal Commissioner Praveen Singh Pardeshi and requested them to fill up the vacant posts at the earliest.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>