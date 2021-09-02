e-Paper Get App

Deals being struck to give relaxation from COVID rules in Maharashtra, BJP alleges

PTI
Deals being struck to give relaxation from COVID rules in Maharashtra, BJP alleges | ANI

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday alleged that `deals' were being struck in Maharashtra to give relaxation from COVID-19-related restrictions to various businesses and sectors.

This was a "new business model", the former state minister said, speaking to reporters.

Spokespersons of the Shiv Sena, which leads a coalition government in the state, were not available for comment on Shelar's claims.

"Restaurant operators, bar owners met...which was followed by immediate issuance of relaxation order. Marathi theater professionals and artists are in a loss-making business. They could not get into any deal, hence theaters are not opened yet," he further alleged.

He also said that earlier the Maharashtra government pointed fingers at the Union government for not supplying enough vaccine doses. "Now vaccine vials are available but some people and some districts are getting more stock than others," Shelar claimed.

