Deadlock in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on few seats

Mumbai: The seat sharing talks between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena is not moving ahead as both parties till now could not sort out their differences on around 10 seats.

As the seat sharing formula is not in sight, BJP National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his Mumbai tour which was scheduled on September 26.

The serious dispute on 8 to 10 seats has delayed finalisation of seat sharing formula between BJP and Shiv Sena. Most of these seats are from Vidarbha, Marathwada and other rural parts of Maharashtra.

It is now almost clear that both parties will not exchange any assembly constituency won by them. This has made Shiv Sena nervous as BJP has won more than 30 seats which were traditionally with Sena.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had separately discussed the seat sharing issue with their senior colleagues.

Fadnavis had one-to-one meeting with key leaders of the various regions of the state at his official bunglow Varsha. Uddhav had marathon meetings at his residence Matoshree with senior leaders Subhash Desai, Eknath Shinde, Members of Parliament Vinayak Raut and Anil Desai.

Emissary of CM?

Neeraj Gunde, a person who is close to BJP and CM Fadnavis on Tuesday met Uddhav Thackeray. He played a key role in finalising BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the Lok Sabha election.

He is being seen as messenger of CM Fadnavis and his entry may help to solve the dead lock. Notably, Thackeray announced on two occasions – on September 9 and September 20 – that the formal seat-sharing deal will be announced in a “couple of days”.

“The alliance talks are in the final stage. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray are finalising the talks. They are also discussing it with BJP national president Amit Shah.

I have thus decided not to make any further comments over the issue,” Patil told reporters at the state BJP headquarters here.

Sanjay Raut, Sena Spokesperson and Member of Parliament on Tuesday, said the BJP needs to introspect if it cannot honour its commitment, and asserted that the seat-sharing formula with the BJP was decided before the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

Responding to a query on the miscommunication, Patil said, “I am not a soothsayer. All I can say is that the announcement of the alliance will be made soon”.

Patil also cleared the air on induction of Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha leader Narayan Rane and his two sons into the BJP, saying the decision will be finalised after Fadnavis and Thackeray seal the seat-sharing deal.