The carcass of an eight-feet-long humpback dolphin washed ashore at a beach in Uttan near Bhayandar on Wednesday morning. Locals spotted the dolphin and alerted authorities at around 9 am.

Since an autopsy cannot be carried out on such a mutilated carcass, it was cremated with the help of fishermen and police personnel, said an official from the mangrove cell. The dead dolphin weighed around 60 kg. Coastal pollution is said to be the major cause for death of aquatic mammals.