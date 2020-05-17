Dead body found in Bhiwandi

A male dead body was found on Saturday afternoon, Bhiwandi police said. The incident came to light near Laziz hotel at Dapode village off Mumbai-Nashik highway, when a passerby noticed the man lying on the road. Following this, the passerby informed the local police station.

Narpoli police station officials said the dead body was that of a 25- to 30-year-old man.

Police said that they received a call at around 1 pm, after which they rushed to the spot. “Prima facie, we learned that someone smashed his head with stone and later fled from the spot, leaving him in a pool of blood,” they added.

Narpoli police have registered a case against an unidentified person under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigation officer Pandharinath Bhaleroa from Narpoli police station said, "We rushed to the spot and took his body to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post mortem. Now, we are trying to get his identity. We get it, we will be able to inform his family members about it.”

He further said that they are going through the CCTV footage of nearby areas for some clues. It seems that the murder took place a day before.