Dead baby bat, worms found in midday meal of two schools

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, on Thursday, a dead baby bat was found in the packet of masoor dal provided to a school in Gondia for its midday meal programme, while at another primary school in Nagpur, worms were found in a packet of rice meant to be cooked for the children's lunch.

The state has inititated the midday meal programme to provide one solid, square meal to students for free daily. Anganwadis and local women's groups have been given the contract to prepare midday meals for students.

The Saurabh Mahila Vikas Manch, an organisation of women, is responsible for preparing midday meals for the Nagpur primary school. The rice package that was contaminated with worms was discovered just in time. However, in both incidents, the schools have sought an inquiry into the matter.