Days before inauguration of Jaffer Bhai's restaurant in Dubai, Biryani King of Mumbai leaves the world

Owner of the iconic Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar, Jafferbhai Mansuri, passed away due to cardiac arrest — a few days after being detected with COVID-19. While he will be missed dearly by all well-wishers, it will be a double whammy for well-wishers in Dubai as they awaited his visit to Dubai to inaugurate the second outlet of ‘Jaffer Bhai’s restaurant’.

According to Khaleej Times, the inauguration of the second outlet in Barsha, Dubai will have to wait. “All of that has been put on hold, obviously. He was due to come and inaugurate the restaurant. He had also vowed to spend at least a month with us this time in Dubai but it is a promise he sadly couldn't keep," added Moin Jaffer Mansuri, the fifth child of Jaffer’s seven children.

Recalling his last time with his father, Moin stated he spent a few days with his father in Dubai in 2017 on his father’s way back to India from an Umrah trip in Saudi Arabia.

Dubai-based restaurateur, Moin added, “It was his pure passion to feed people that made him truly special.”

The first Dubai outlet of Jaffer Bhai's restaurant is in Zabeel Road and the second one was planned in Barsha — was to be inaugurated on September 11. But on September 2, Mansuri was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and had been on a ventilator, before his succumbed to the illness.

This 83-year-old’s darbar offered the best Mughlai cuisine for years. He took over his father, Gulam Mohammed Mansuri’s small catering service company started in 1915 in erstwhile Bombay. But only to set-up his first branch of Delhi Darbar restaurant in 1973 in Grant Road at the age of 36.

In 1976, he opened a second branch in Colaba. Eight years down the line, he ventured into the Middle East with his first Delhi Darbar outlet in Dubai. “That restaurant later gave way to a famous chain with several offshoots, including the one that Moin has been running since 2002 using recipes and ethics, Moin said, he absorbed from his father.”