Day after Maha health minister Rajesh Tope's request, Centre approves transportation of liquid medical oxygen by railways

Railways have approved transportation of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers under its roll on roll off scheme across the country, reported ANI.

The decision came after receiving a request from the Principal Secretary, Government of Maharashtra amid an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

The Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday had urged the Centre to allow transportation of Oxygen by railways from other states in a serious bid to meet the rising demand amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Tope’s demand comes at a time when the state government is struggling to meet the daily demand of 1,400 metric tonnes against the production capacity of 1,200 MT by procuring it from various states and industries. The government has projected that the daily demand for oxygen will surge to 2,000 MT by end of April if the COVID 19 cases continue to rise rapidly.

Tope had said the Union Home Secretary has written to the Chief Secretaries of the concerned states to ensure that vehicles carrying oxygen from other states to Maharashtra are not obstructed in view of the oxygen shortage in Maharashtra. However, he had said the transportation of oxygen by road is time-consuming and therefore urged that the Ministry of Railways be directed for its transportation.