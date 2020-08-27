Day 5: 56% of Ganesh idols immersed in the artificial ponds

Fifty six per cent of the Ganesh idols in Mumbai were immersed in artificial ponds on Wednesday.

A total of 12,918 Ganesh idols were immersed on the fifth day of Ganeshotsav, of which 12,622 idols were from households, wherein only 296 idols were from Sarvajanik Mandals.

Of the total idols immersed, 7,283 of them, were immersed in BMC operated, artificial lakes, of which 7,064 were from households and only 219 were from Sarvajanik mandals

Also on Wednesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar along with her family immersed her household idol at the artificial lake, set up at Mayor's Byculla Resident.

To avoid crowding the BMC has created an online portal - www.shreeganeshvisarjan.com, where Mumbaikars can avail timeslots for Ganesh immersion.