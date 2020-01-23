Date of implementing Mumbai 24x7 plan yet to be decided, says Ashok Chavan

His statement came hours after state's Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had said that different multiplexes and shops will remain open as part of the plan from January 27 onwards.

"From January 27 malls, multiplexes, shops and eateries in non-residential areas like Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point will remain open 24x7.

However, we won't impose this on anyone," he said while briefing reporters about the proposal of 'Mumbai 24x7 plan' being approved by the state Cabinet.

Aaditya also said that the move would help in generating employment and revenue for the state government.

Meanwhile, Chavan informed that the Centre will also be approached for waiving of its share of GST on the Tanhaji movie, which already enjoys exemption from state GST in Maharashtra.

"We have decided to waive off our portion in GST (goods and services tax) as state GST comes in our purview. We have also requested the Chief Minister to write to the Centre to waive off Central GST on 'Tanhaji' movie," he stated.