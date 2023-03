Dapoli resort case: PMLA court remands Sadanand Kadam in judicial custody

Sadanand Kadam | Mahesh Poul/ FPJ

A special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Wednesday remanded Sadanand Kadam to judicial custody. Kadam, a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Anil Parab, was arrested last week in a money laundering case involving a resort in Ratnagiri.

๐—˜๐—— ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฑ ๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ธ ๐—ณ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ž๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐—บ

Special PMLA judge MG Deshpande remanded Kadam in judicial custody when he was produced before the special court on Wednesday, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not seek further custody of the 55-year-old after its four-day custody of Kadam ended.

๐—ž๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐—บ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—บ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ'๐˜€ ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜: ๐—˜๐——

Kadam was arrested on Friday night in the money laundering case and the agency had on Saturday sought 14-day custody for Kadam before an in charge court. The ED had claimed that Parab had contacted Kadam as he wanted to purchase land in Ratnagiri and that, thereafter, Kadam had committed irregularities at Parabโ€™s behest. The irregularities included pressuring government officials to change the land-use from agricultural to non-agricultural and construction of a resort in the ecologically sensitive no-development area that falls under the Coastal Regulatory Zone.

๐—›๐—– ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ป๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฏ

The agency had on Tuesday arrested sub-divisional officer Jayram Deshpande, who was produced before the special court the same day and remanded in the EDโ€™s custody till Saturday.

Parab had, meanwhile, approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest in the case and also sought that the EDโ€™s case be quashed. On Tuesday, the high court directed the agency not to take any coercive action against him till March 20.