Dance bar patronised by 'informers' raided, 22 held in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Saturday raided a dance bar in suburban Malad and arrested 22 persons, including 14 customers, an official said.

Kaka Bar and Restaurant, known to be frequented by so-called police informers, on Poddar Road in Malad East was raided in the early hours of Saturday and 10 bar girls were seen performing on a makeshift dance floor, the official said.

"The bar is notorious for being a safe house for shady elements who claim to be police informers. Since the bar was known as 'khabri adda', there used to be a thinking (among patrons) that it would not be raided by police," said ANC Deputy Commissioner Shivdeep Lande.

"We got a tip-off on violations of norms there after which we raided the place. At least 22 persons, including 14 customers, were arrested and 10 victims were rescued. The arrested include stewards, waiters, supervisor, cashier and manager," Lande informed, adding that Rs 93,930 cash was seized.

An offence under section 294, 114, 34 of the IPC, 3,8 (1) (2)(4) of Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act 2016 and section 131 of MP Act has been registered, he said.