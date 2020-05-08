Dairy shop owner booked for violating social distancing norms

According to the police, on Thursday night, they saw a rush outside Shreeji Milk dairy, when the police checked out the crowd, they found it was selling cold drinks and bread apart from milk products, with no socials distancing norms being followed. When police enquired with local residents it was learnt that it happens on a daily basis.

The shop owner Manish Tiwari, 29 was taken to police station and an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (269) and under the sections of Disaster Management too was registered against him, said an official.