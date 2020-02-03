Dahisar cops recover lost bag with gold in 35 mins

Mumbai: Dahisar Police helped to recover a bag carrying gold and valuables worth Rs 14 lakh within a record time frame of 35 minutes, after which the complainant, a Dahisar-based software engineer, who had forgotten his bag in an autorickshaw, heaved a sigh of relief.

According to the police, on Sunday evening, at around 7.30 pm, the complainant, Amey Tikekar, 35, was on his way home after attending a wedding at Borivli (W) with his family in an autorickshaw, when he forgot his black bag carrying gold and valuables in the vehicle.

However, by the time Tikekar realised the fact, it was too late and they approached the police in a bid to recover the bag.

Around 10.30 pm on Sunday, Tikekar lodged a complaint and police immediately swung into action to recover the missing bag and formed several teams led by police inspector Abhinay Pawar. Dahisar Police immediately scanned the CCTV camera footage of the time and location when Tikekar had boarded and alighted from the autorickshaw, following which they acquired the registration number of the vehicle. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) was roped in and details of the driver were obtained. Police identified the driver as Nandlal Pal, 49, who was contacted and enquired about the bag, following which he returned the bag. Full recovery of valuables and gold worth Rs 14 lakh was made and police’s swift action came in handy.