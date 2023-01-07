Dahisar cops hold cybercrime awareness workshop amid rising cases during COVID pandemic

Pixabay

As the cyber fraud cases have seen a tremendous rise since the pandemic, the Dahisar police station on Saturday organised a workshop to explain about the precautionary measures related to cyber frauds. More than 100 locals attended the event which discussed different types of virtual frauds.

“We want people to go back home and tell at least 2-3 more people about these precautions. Earlier, there were several incidences of chain snatching which has now reduced to almost negligible. The bigger threat for the citizens now are cyber frauds,” said Senior Police Inspector Pravin Patil. Everyday at least 5-6 cases are registered at the Dahisar police station itself, so it can be imagined how rapidly these crimes are rising, he added.

Electricity Bill Fraud

Cyber crime expert Chandrasekar Thakur guided the people through a powerpoint presentation depicting various cyber frauds. “One common fraud is the electricity bill fraud; someone will call and say, ‘we will cut the electricity tonight, download an app and pay the bill’. But do not panic, go to the electricity bill office or just call on the toll free number given on the electricity bill and verify this statement before sending money to anyone,” said Mr Thakur. He also cautioned people against downloading apps ‘AnyDesk’, ‘TeamViewer’ and ‘QuickSupport’ which give full access to cyber criminals.

Giving another example, Thakur said, “Another prevalent fraud is fake delivery. A delivery person comes with a parcel, when the target says they did not order anything, the delivery person tells them to show the OTP sent for its cancellation. The OTP is usually used for cyber fraud.”

Rise in Cases in Last 4 Years

In the last four year the cyber fraud has steadily risen, while 2022 saw the highest number of cases. “This is a big cause of concern and not just the police but all the citizens should come together to fight and reduce this crime,” said Cyber Crime Officer Dhandge.

“Fear, need and greed, these are the three main reasons which lead to people falling for cyber crimes. Make sure you come to the police in the golden hour (one hour after the crime) because we can send an e-mail and stop the fraud transaction. But if you delay it, the fraudster can transfer the amount to other accounts, which makes retrieval difficult.”

The cyber frauds can be reported on cybercrime.gov.in or helpline no. 1930 (9am to 6pm).