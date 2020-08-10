Dagdusheth Ganpati: Outbreak changes Pune's 127-year-old tradition

The Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust in Pune has decided to install a Ganesh idol in its temple premises and not erect a pandal in Kotwal Chawdi due to the coronavirus outbreak, the move a first in the 127- year history of one of the country's most famous Ganpati celebrations, said trustee Mahesh Suryawanshi on Monday.

Every year, the pandal of 'Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati' sees massive crowds of devotees from across Pune and areas beyond.

"To avoid crowding in the temple as well, we are only allowing online darshan of the deity. No devotee will be allowed inside the temple," Suryawanshi added