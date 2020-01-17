Dabholkar-Pansare Killings: CBI gets 15 more days to search for disposed pistols

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted additional 15 days time for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete it search operations to locate the weapons used to kill rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and Comrade Govind Pansare.

A bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla granted additional 15 days for the CBI to search the country made pistols allegedly thrown into the Thane creek by the assailants, who shot at Dabholkar and Pansare in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

During the course of the hearing, additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh informed the bench that the foreign experts need some more time to search the pistols. “We need nearly 15 more days to search the pistols,” Singh submitted.

Having heard the submission and perused the progress report in the probe, the bench allowed the prayer.

The bench was dealing with a bunch of petitions filed by the family members of Dabholkar and Pansare seeking a court-monitored probe in the killings. The bench has been monitoring the probe right from 2015.