D-Mart founder buys bungalow in South Mumbai from Pheonix Family Trust: Here's how much it costs

In one of the most expensive residential property deal in the country in recent years, D-mart founder Radhakishan Damani along with his brother Gopikishan Damani purchased a plush residential property at South Mumbai’s prime area Malabar Hill for Rs 1,001 crore.

Damani purchased the new house from Saurabh Mehta, Varsha Mehta, and Jayesh Shah.

Saurabh Mehta is the trustee at Purachand Roychand & Sons LLP Partner Phoenix Family Trust; Premchand Roychand & Sons LLP Partner Madhu Family Trust; and partner at Premchand Roychand & Sons LLP Partner Premodyan LLP. Varsha Mehta is the trustee at Pareshchand Roychand & Sons LLP Partner Phoenix Family Trust; Premchand Roychand & Sons LLP Partner Madhu Family Trust as well, and partner at Premchand Roychand & Sons LLP Partner Premodyan LLP. On the other hand, Jayesh Shah is the partner at Premchand Roychand & Sons LLP Partner Eknath Project LLP.

As per Business Standard report, the property comprises an area of 5,752.22 square metres or 61,916 square feet. So Damani paid Rs 1,61,670 per sq ft, making it the most expensive residential property deal in the country in recent years.

The two storey property was registered on March 31. As per the state government's ready reckoner rates, the value of the property is Rs 723.98 crore.