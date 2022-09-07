Cyrus Mistry's death: Palghar cops demand road audit safety of black spots at highways from CIRT to curb fatalities

Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons was killed in a road accident after his car rammed a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday afternoon |

Following the mishap in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger died at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday, the Palghar police have written to the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) in Pune demanding a road safety audit of black spots done at national and state highways within the jurisdiction of Palghar.

As per the police, there are around 29 black spots in Palghar and the police now want to have their audit done to ascertain if there are any structural faults that can lead to any mishap and can be rectified by taking up the issue with the other concerned authorities.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Road Accident Black Spot is a stretch of the national highway of 500-meter in length in which either five road accidents (in all three years put together involving fatalities/grievous injuries) took place during the last three calendar years or 10 fatalities (in all three years put together) took place during the last three years.

"We have written to the CIRT in Pune asking them to get a road audit safety done of the black spots at the 78-kilometre stretch national highway of Mumbai-Ahmedabad (NH-48) within the jurisdiction of the Palghar District and state highways within our jurisdiction from Palghar to Jawhar, Manor to Wada and Charoti to Dahanu. The main aim is to save lives in future. The audit will cover black spots and structural audit of the bridges etc. We have sent an email to CIRT on Tuesday and once they will send their quotation for work, the audit would then begin," said Superintendent of Police, Palghar, Balasaheb Patil.

He added, "Once the audit is done and if there is any structural fault at the highways, we will then follow up with other agencies such as National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), MMRDA, MSRDC and PWD informing them about the audit result and asking them to take corrective measures"

The Palghar police have also written to the NHAI, asking them to put up signages, cat-eyes, rumble strips and radium reflectors at the required places so that motorists can be alert while driving.

"At the spot where the accident took place on Sunday if a vehicle is travelling at the speed of 100 kmph and if there is a lane merging within the 50 meters ahead, then the driver will be taken by surprise and will not be able to control his/her vehicle. At least 200-metres before the lane merging, the driver should know that there would be lane merging ahead and signages should be there, which is not there currently. We have written to the NHAI on Tuesday, requesting them to put up signages, rumble strips, cat-eyes, radium reflectors, crash barriers and speed calming measures at the required places on the highway," said SP Patil.