Cyrus Mistry death: Injured luxury car driver and her hubby likely to be airlifted today | ANI

Well-known gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius sustained serious injuries in the car accident in Palghar district that claimed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry’s life.

The Pandoles along with Darius’s brother Jehangir and Mistry were returning to Mumbai from Udwadia in Gujarat.

Anahita and Darius have been admitted to the Rainbow Hospital in Vapi in a serious condition.

“Dr Anahita has sustained a fractured hip and chest injuries, but her blood pressure is normal,” said a doctor who was updated about her condition. “Darius has suffered bilateral jaw fractures and displaced jaw causing airway obstruction following which a maxillofacial surgeon has pulled out the jaw with wire fixation. However, both are stable and under observation.”

Both Anahita and Darius will be airlifted on Monday to a private hospital in South Bombay for further treatment.