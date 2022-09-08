e-Paper Get App
Cyrus Mistry car crash: Co-passenger Darius Pandole undergoes surgery for forearm fractures, injured wife under observation

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their car hit a road divider in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
Mistry car crash: Co-passenger Darius Pandole undergoes surgery for forearm fractures, injured wife under observation | File

Darius Pandole, who survived the car accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died, underwent a surgery at a hospital here on Thursday to fix his forearm fractures, hospital sources said.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their car hit a road divider in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) had suffered injuries. Both were admitted to Shri H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre here.

"Darius Pandole underwent a minor surgery of fixing his forearm fractures today afternoon. The surgery went well. He is stable and recuperating," the hospital sources said.

"However, Dr Anahita Pandole is still under observation, stable and is improving," they said.

The doctors at the hospital have been trying to stabilise both the patients so that further course of treatment can be undertaken, the sources said.

