Cylinder blast causes wall collapse in Malad

Mumbai: One person died and four others sustained injuries when a wall of a chawl collapsed following a cylinder explosion at MHB Colony in Malwani, Malad at 9am on Sunday morning.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, 35-year-old Manju Anand was pulled out of the debris and rushed to the Samanya Prashasan hospital. She was declared brought dead.

The injured were identified as Sheetal Kate (44), Siddhesh Gote (19), Mamata Pawar (22), and Ashwini Jadhav (26) sent to the Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali.

A Kandivali Shatabdi hospital doctor said, “Two of the four injured in the blast were treated and discharged. Whi­le one sustained 80 per cent burns and is critical, other sustained 15 per cent burns. Both are under observation.”

The doctor said Mamata Pawar sustained 80 per cent burns. She is in a critical condition, and Ashwini Jadhav suffered 15 per cent burns. She is said to be stable. Shital Kate and Shiddhesh Gote were discharged.