Cyclonic storm Maha to bring heavy rains in state

Mumbai: Cyclonic storm “Maha” is likely to bring very heavy rains to parts of Maharashtra during November 6-8, the India Meteorological Dept (IMD) said on Sunday. A release from the state’s Disaster Management Cell said areas in north Konkan, north central Maharashtra will experience heavy rains along with thunder and lightning from Nov 6 to 8. Fishermen have been advised not venture into the sea while district collectors have been asked to take measures to reduce the impact of ‘Maha’, it said. Earlier in the day, the Ahmedabad centre of IMD in neighbouring Gujarat said Maha would make landfall in Gujarat between Dwarka and Diu on the night of November 6 and bring heavy to very heavy rains till the next day there.
