 Cyclone Tej: IMD Warns of Cyclonic Development in Arabian Sea; No Threat For Maharashtra
Cyclone Tej: IMD Warns of Cyclonic Development in Arabian Sea; No Threat For Maharashtra

Fishermen have been issued warnings with specific advisories for various areas, urging them not to enter certain regions on October 19th and October 20th.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
Cyclone Tej: IMD Warns of Cyclonic Development in Arabian Sea; No Threat For Maharashtra | representational pic

The southwest monsoon is gradually withdrawing from the Indian Subcontinent, but the sea is stirring with post-monsoon activities. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is expected to intensify into a Depression by October 21. The IMD has issued warnings about cyclonic development in the Arabian Sea.

The IMD posted on its Twitter handle, "A low-pressure area has formed over Southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea on the morning of October 18th. It is expected to move West-Northwestwards and intensify into a Depression around October 21st."

Fishermen have been issued warnings with specific advisories for various areas, urging them not to enter certain regions on October 19th and October 20th.

Mahesh Palwat, Vice President of Skymet weather website, told FPJ, "There is no threat to Mumbai and Maharashtra due to the formation of Cyclone Tej. The cyclone is expected to move towards Oman and the surrounding region. There will be no rainfall or cloudy weather in Mumbai and Maharashtra due to this cyclone."

article-image

