Cyclone Tauktae: Vaccination drive in Mumbai called off on May 15, 16 as precautionary measure

Mumbai: With cyclonic storm Tauktae likely to hit the city on May 16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has cancelled the vaccination drive for the next two days. The civic body also informed the citizens through their Twitter handle, “There will be no vaccination on May 15 and 16 (Saturday and Sunday).”
Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said following the alert issued over a cyclonic storm, civic authorities had directed all Covid hospitals and vaccination centres to take necessary precautions.
“We don’t want people to be affected by the cyclonic storm as they line up at vaccine centres for their jab. The decision to cancel the vaccination drive was taken at a meeting held on Friday. Further, we urge citizens not to step out until there is an emergency,” he said.
According to the IMD, the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16 and may bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, parts of Goa and south Konkan and Gujarat.
Kakani further said they had also directed all the hospital deans to be prepared for eventualities such as the possibility of power outage due to strong winds and rains which are likely to occur in the next 24 hours.
“Considering the possibility of power outage due to high winds and rain, generators and other necessary alternative arrangements in the hospital area have been made and be operational. Fuel arrangements have also been made so that there is no disruption of facilities provided to patients,” he added.
