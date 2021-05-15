Cyclone Tauktae: Raigad district administration asks oxygen manufacturing plants to ensure smooth production

At a time when any disruption in the supply of oxygen can cost many lives, the Raigad district has taken adequate measures to ensure the smooth production of oxygen at three plants in its jurisdiction. The district administration held a video-conferencing with all oxygen manufacturing plants of the district, ahead of an impending cyclone.

As a precautionary measure, tahsildars have visited all three plants and have advised on tree trimming and removing any loose materials in the 100m peripheries of the O2 plant.

The disaster management teams of oxygen plants have been activated.

“The MSEB officials have also visited and verified that all plants have 225KV EHV substations and electrical network is underground. It’s unlikely to be damaged as per current IMD prediction of cyclonic rains given for Raigad. Even in NISARGA, least damages were observed in EHV stations,” said Nidhi Chaudhary, the district collector.

Also, the MSEB has deputed their people at these plants and the plant disaster management team has been advised to keep wiremen along.

In order to maintain the oxygen supply, extra oxygen quantity for Ratnagiri/Sindhudurg also sent as per state orders. All the hospitals have also been equipped with adequate storage in Raigad. In addition, the district administration has also alerted three bottling/refilling plants and tree trimmings was also done.

Chaudhary added that roads to these plants/refilling centres also checked and adequate machinery have been deployed and the concerned agency has been put on alter.