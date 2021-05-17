Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai to witness intense spells; click here for traffic update from city

Cyclone Tauktae has further intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) and the Mumbai and adjoining districts are likely to receive intense spells of rain with gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police traffic department has formed 39 teams and are instructed to take measures to prevent traffic jams and for the smooth flow of traffic.

Traffic diversions will be made in case of roads blocked due to fallen trees, water logging etc and police stations will take crowd control measures. Measures will be taken to prevent disruption of Covid-related services, security audit of establishments where Oxygen supply systems are installed for COVID-19 patients, to ensure free movement of ambulances.

In the light of Cyclone Tauktae hitting the Mumbai coast, the city police have instructed all police stations and traffic branches to revisit their monsoon preparedness and disaster management plans, wherein adequate manpower will be made available.

Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) said, "all officers and staff have been instructed to handle any situation arising due to the cyclone and check their communication equipment such as wireless sets and ensure they are ready. Patrolling vehicles have been kept ready with rescue equipment such as life jackets, first aid kits, ropes, hammers, emergency lighting, stretcher etc, while police personnel will be equipped with protective equipment such as Raincoat, Umbrellas etc."

"Close coordination will be maintained with local BMC officers for evacuation and rescue efforts. Public Address Systems will be used to create awareness of the situation in vulnerable areas such as low lying areas etc. and for immediate clearance of fallen trees from roads," added DCP Chaitanya.

Police have also instructed its personnel to prevent the public from visiting beaches and sea faces. Moreover, fishermen will be advised to avoid the sea till the situation becomes normal.