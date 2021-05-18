Cyclone Tauktae leaves 661 villages in darkness in Raigad, restoration of power supply underway

Apart from electric poles a total of 12 electric transformers were also damaged. However, the district administration has restored power supply at all COVID care centres and hospitals in the district. In a few places, generators are being used for power supply.

Crops, mostly summer rice, mangos, and coconuts on over 5,000 hectares of land were damaged in the past two days.

Nidhi Chaudhary, district collector of Raigad said, “Alibaug, Shrivardhan, Mhasla and Poladpur were the most affected talukas in our district. Roads to some areas were also blocked, but we have cleared all those roads on Tuesday. Assessment is still going on to understand the total loss incurred by the cyclone.”

In addition, a total of 6024 houses were damaged partially while 10 houses damaged fully. Four persons died and seven injured.

In Navi Mumbai, a total of 153 trees fell in the two days, including 31 trees that fell on Monday night. But no one suffered injuries in these accidents.

“A shop at Ghansoli caught fire due to an electric short circuit, possibly triggered by the storm in the early hours of Tuesday. The officials from KoparKhairane fire station reached there on time and doused the fire. No casualties were reported,” said an official from Navi Mumbai’s disaster management cell.