Cyclone Tauktae leaves 661 villages in darkness in Raigad, restoration of power supply underway

The gusty winds and heavy rains due to cyclonic storm Tauktae left more than 650 villages in darkness in Raigad District. The district administration says the restoration work of uprooted electric poles and damaged transformers are going on. Around 1.6 lakh people have been affected due to the cyclone.
Gusty winds and heavy rains lashed several parts of Raigad on Monday. A total of 168 high tension poles, and 426 low tension poles were either bent or uprooted due to the strong wind. The power supply in 661 villages in the district was disrupted.
"There was no power supply in as many as 661 villages till Tuesday afternoon and over 1.60 lakh residents had to suffer because of this," said an official from Raigad District collector office.
Apart from electric poles a total of 12 electric transformers were also damaged. However, the district administration has restored power supply at all COVID care centres and hospitals in the district. In a few places, generators are being used for power supply.
Crops, mostly summer rice, mangos, and coconuts on over 5,000 hectares of land were damaged in the past two days.
Nidhi Chaudhary, district collector of Raigad said, “Alibaug, Shrivardhan, Mhasla and Poladpur were the most affected talukas in our district. Roads to some areas were also blocked, but we have cleared all those roads on Tuesday. Assessment is still going on to understand the total loss incurred by the cyclone.”
In addition, a total of 6024 houses were damaged partially while 10 houses damaged fully. Four persons died and seven injured.
In Navi Mumbai, a total of 153 trees fell in the two days, including 31 trees that fell on Monday night. But no one suffered injuries in these accidents.
“A shop at Ghansoli caught fire due to an electric short circuit, possibly triggered by the storm in the early hours of Tuesday. The officials from KoparKhairane fire station reached there on time and doused the fire. No casualties were reported,” said an official from Navi Mumbai’s disaster management cell.
