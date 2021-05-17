Cyclone Tauktae: Four incidents of advertising hoarding falling reported in Kalyan

The Cyclone Tauktae - which intensified into a 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' did not reported tree falling or rooftop panel damaging incidents. But there were four incidents reported in Kalyan and its surrounding areas where big advertisement hoarding fell on the pickup jeep and road injuring around eight people.

The first incident was reported at Kalyan-Shil road, while second near Metro Mall in Kalyan and third was in front of Pallava mall. The fourth was reported at Bail bazar near Kalyan-Shil road.

According to the officials, in the first incident, a big hoarding fell on a pickup jeep on Kalyan-Shil road towards Dombivli-Kalyan road. Chhaban Choudhary, 45, the driver and Sachin Chavan ,35, the cleaner were injured in the incident. They both were stuck in the vehicle. Traffic officials from Mumbra reached the spot and called a JCB for the rescue operation. "We appreciate the efforts of the staff from the Mumbra traffic unit. They reached the spot quickly and called a JCB. With the help of JCB and cutter, the hoarding was removed and the vehicle was cut off to rescue the two people who were stuck inside. Both of them were shifted to private hospitals as they suffered fractures. Chavan is critical and is undergoing treatment," said Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissioner of police, Thane traffic police.

The second incident took place in-front of Kalyan Metro mall. It fell in front of a running bus. The bus driver applied an urgent brake and his quick action saved many lives traveling in the bus. "But with the urgent applied brakes it had injured around six people in the bus. They had suffered minor injuries," said an official.